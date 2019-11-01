Wales and Scotland share Victory Shield after final day draw

Wales and Scotland share the Victory Shield

Wales and Scotland will share the Victory Shield after a 1-1 draw on the final day of the tournament at Colliers Park in Wrexham.

The Victory Shield is contested by the Under-16 national teams from Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland.

Manchester United prospect Chris Popov Wales' Under-16 side the lead before the break.

But Tsoanelo Letsosa's second half equaliser for Stuart McLaren's teams means both sides are joint winners.

Victory Shield holders Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland also drew 1-1 on the final day in north Wales.

Wales and Scotland had both beaten the Republic of Ireland 4-0 earlier in the week

Richard Williams' Wales had drawn 1-1 against Northern Ireland, who had held Scotland to a goalless draw.

The tournament was contested by the four Home Nations until 2015 when England withdrew and were replaced by Republic of Ireland.