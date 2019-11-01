Scottish League Cup and Premiership team news, stats & selectors

It is Glasgow versus Edinburgh in the semi-finals of the Scottish League Cup at Hampden this weekend.

Holders Celtic face Hibernian on Saturday and the following day Rangers face a Hearts side led by Austin MacPhee after Craig Levein's sacking.

There are also three Scottish Premiership games on Saturday - including top-six clashes at Pittodrie and Fir Park.

Catch up with the team news and statistics for all six matches and choose your team's preferred XI.

Aberdeen v Kilmarnock (Sat, 15:00)

Ash Taylor is back in the squad for Aberdeen - he hasn't played since the end of July because of a hamstring injury.

Kilmarnock are short in defence - Stuart Findlay and Dario Del Fabro are doubtful, and Alex Bruce's red card appeal has been dismissed.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "Until [the 2-1 loss to Motherwell] Kilmarnock had only lost four goals in eight games, which tells you how tough it is to break them down."

Kilmarnock manager Angelo Alessio: "It was difficult when we had a full squad [against Aberdeen] and now it is very, very tough. Three centre-backs out, it will be very difficult."

Did you know? Three of Sam Cosgrove's six Premiership goals this campaign for Aberdeen have come from the penalty spot - no player has scored more goals from the spot in the league.

Motherwell v Livingston (Sat, 15:00)

Motherwell will assess left-back Jake Carroll - the Irishman brushed off an ankle knock to face Kilmarnock on Wednesday.

Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes is out with an ankle injury, Nicky Devlin has a knee issue and Lee Miller, Cece Pepe, Ibrahima Savane and Chris Erskine are among the other players missing. Winger Aymen Souda serves the second game of a two-match ban.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "I have a lot of admiration for Livi - they take a little bit of stick for how they play, being direct and physical, but that's fantasy, you play what your players allow you to do."

Livingston manager Gary Holt: "The Motherwell game is just about as tough as it can be for us because we are down to the bare bones [with injuries]."

Did you know? Motherwell have alternated between a win and a loss across their last seven home games in the Scottish Premiership (W4 L3), winning last time out against Kilmarnock (2-1).

Hamilton v Ross County (Sat, 15:00)

Hamilton's Brian Easton, Blair Alston, Marios Ogkmpoe and Aaron McGowan sat out the midweek defeat by Aberdeen and are unlikely to be ready to return.

Ross County defender Tom Grivosti will be assessed ahead of the game after picking up a foot knock in the 4-0 defeat by Rangers on Wednesday night.

Hamilton goalkeeper Owain Fon Williams: "The guys might be young but they are ready to step up, which they showed on Wednesday."

Ross County co-manager Stuart Kettlewell: "Arguably Hamilton is a club of a similar size to ourselves. So that becomes an even bigger emphasis to see how we respond from the defeat [to Rangers]."

Did you know? Ross County are winless in their last five Scottish Premiership games (D3 L2), since winning back to back matches in the competition in September.

Hibernian v Celtic (Sat, 17:30) (League Cup semi-final)

Hibernian's Martin Boyle will be assessed after coming off the bench to net a late equaliser against Livingston on Wednesday on his comeback from a long-term knee problem.

Neil Lennon says captain Scott Brown is a doubt for the semi-final after a thigh injury forced him off against St Mirren during the week. Greg Taylor is cup-tied.

Hibernian head coach Paul Heckingbottom: "It takes care of itself this game - a big semi-final. We know the size of the task in front of us. They have been dominating now for years and no one has beat them - why can't it be us?"

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "[Scott Brown] is playing brilliantly and he's the captain. We have [Callum] McGregor, [Olivier] Ntcham, [Nir] Bitton, so we are well stocked in midfield should he have to miss out."

Did you know? Celtic have won their last three consecutive League Cup semi-finals with an aggregate score of 8-2 - one of those was against Hibernian in 2017, which the Glasgow side won 4-2.

Rangers v Hearts (Sun, 15:00) (League Cup semi-final)

Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor has a "good chance" of making the semi-final according to manager Steven Gerrard - the 37-year-old missed the 4-0 win at Ross County with a knock.

Steven Naismith could feature for Hearts off the bench as he looks to return from the hamstring problem which has sidelined him for most of the season. Loic Damour is suspended.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "I don't think [Hearts manager Craig Levein being sacked] will affect the game. From my point of view we have to focus on what's going on here, the job we want to do and our preparation."

Hearts interim manager Austin MacPhee: "I am just going to do what I have done before which has led to the team winning when I have been interim manager."

Did you know? Hearts have had little luck at this stage of the League Cup in recent years - they've lost seven of their last eight semi-finals since 1998. Two of those losses were against Rangers, with the only win against Inverness on penalties (before losing to Inverness on penalties at the same stage the following year).