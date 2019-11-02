EFL: Five things you may have missed

Could this be the season Leeds are finally promoted back to the Premier League after 15 years away?

On a day where new teams moved to the top of the Championship, League One and League Two, there were plenty more talking points in the EFL.

While Leeds, Wycombe and Forest Green are sitting pretty at the summit, here are five things you may have missed on Saturday...

Long-serving Ainsworth and Chairboys on song

It's been quite the season for Wycombe Wanderers and their manager Gareth Ainsworth.

The 46-year-old has been linked with jobs at Sunderland and Millwall but stayed in place at Adams Park. And he's enjoying a fine start to the League One campaign.

After supporters approved a takeover by American lawyer Rob Couhig last month, Ainsworth became the longest-serving manager in the top four divisions this week after Jim Bentley left Morecambe.

He celebrated that landmark twice over - first by recording his own version of club anthem 'The Wanderer' with his band The Cold Blooded Hearts and then by guiding the Chairboys to a 1-0 home win over Shrewsbury, which took them top of the table and three points clear of Ipswich Town.

Media playback is not supported on this device Gareth Ainsworth: Wycombe manager sings 'The Wanderer' with his band

"I knew we had something special here but the boys keep surprising me and pushing expectations higher," Ainsworth told BBC Three Counties Radio.

"It is fantastic to see where we are in the league and we are really happy with how things are going. It's a fairytale at the moment."

Now in situ since September 2012, if he can sustain their form Ainsworth might lead Wycombe into the second tier for the first time in the club's history.

Maybe that achievement would be worthy of a few more tracks being written and a limited-edition vinyl LP being released?

Wind damage sees 680-mile round trip wasted

For a second consecutive weekend, Grimsby Town fans did not see a ball kicked, with their League Two game at Plymouth Argyle called off.

The decision was made on safety grounds because of "significant damage" to the roof of Argyle's Home Park caused by "severe winds" overnight.

It came a week after Grimsby had to postpone a home game against Cheltenham Town because of a waterlogged pitch.

Part of the roof above Home Park's Barn Park End that houses away fans was affected by the wind

This time however, for the travelling Mariners fans, there was extra frustration for those who had embarked on the 690-mile round trip to Devon from North East Lincolnshire, with the announcement made less than three hours before the start.

"The continuing weather conditions, with winds gusting to gale-force at times, has made it impossible to safely access the roof to make repairs," a Plymouth statement said.

Frustratingly for Pilgrims supporters, they've now got to wait another week to see how their side responds to the 4-0 thumping by fierce rivals Exeter last time out.

Bolton hit purple patch

Words you'd associate with Bolton Wanderers over the past 12 months…

Turmoil. Yep. Uncertainty. Yep. Protests. Yep. Hidings. Yep. Wins. Erm, probably not.

But Wanderers have hit a bit of a purple patch in recent weeks. On Saturday they made it back-to-back league wins for the first time since August 2018 with a 2-1 victory over Fleetwood.

There are plenty of reasons for Bolton boss Keith Hill (right) and assistant David Flitcroft to smile at the moment

It's actually three wins in a row after they saw off Manchester City Under-21s in the EFL Trophy in midweek.

Despite first-half goals from strikers Chris O'Grady and Daryl Murphy giving Bolton fans their first home victory since March, they're still in a world of trouble in League One.

Keith Hill's side are 15 points from safety, although their postponed fixtures at the start of the campaign leaves them with three games in hand on the teams around them.

The next task for Bolton… move into positive points territory. Their 12-point deduction in the summer for going into administration means they're still on minus two.

"Let's make the rest of League One nervous. That's what I would say. If you look for perfection you are never going to achieve it," Hill said.

"But the lads have shown unbelievable courage, spirit and determination for the eight weeks I have been here. There is a unity."

Meet the top scorer in all four divisions...

Step aside, Mo Salah. Out of the way, Harry Kane.

The leading goalscorer in the top four tiers in England is not Liverpool's Egyptian king or the England captain, but a lad from Dublin.

Deemed surplus to requirements by Bradford City, with the Bantams aiming to mount a promotion bid, Eoin Doyle was allowed to join League Two rivals Swindon Town on a season-long loan in mid-August.

The 31-year-old hit the ground running after his switch to the Robins, netting on his debut and then hitting three doubles in the space of four matches.

After a relative barren spell of three league outings without a goal, Doyle burst back into life last month.

Eoin Doyle wheels away in celebration.... again

He scored in the win over Walsall on Saturday, adding to his hat-trick against Crawley last weekend, to make it seven goals in a five-game scoring streak and help Swindon move up into the automatic promotion places - behind Bradford on goal difference.

Doyle has more club goals in 2019-20 than multiple Ballon d'Or winners Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo combined, and 14 for the season.

That's twice as many as any other player has managed in the fourth tier and puts him clear of Premier League top scorer Tammy Abraham (10), the leading Championship marksman Aleksandar Mitrovic (11) and Peterborough pair Mo Eisa and Ivan Toney (12 each) in League One.

Another dramatic Blackburn turnaround

On one Saturday you throw away a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 to a local rival - the next you fight back to win with two goals inside the final two minutes.

That just about sums up life for Blackburn fans at the moment, after another dramatic twist for Rovers.

Just seven days on from throwing away a 2-0 lead at Preston, the Ewood Park outfit looked set for another loss when they fell behind to Jacob Murphy's header for Sheffield Wednesday on 83 minutes.

Blackburn's two late goals ended their six-game winless streak

But Tosin Adarabioyo's looping header got Rovers back on terms with two minutes to go, before 20-year-old John Buckley's deflected effort in stoppage time won the game as he netted his first senior goal.

Here's hoping that none of the home fans left early.