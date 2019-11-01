Rangers: Club announce £11.3m annual loss

Rangers have announced a loss of £11.3m for the year ending 30 June, a decrease of £3m from the previous 12 months.

Turnover has risen by 63% to £53.2m, up from £32.6m due to reaching the Europa League group stage and record season-ticket sales.

First-team staff costs increased from £24.1m to £34.5m.

And the amount of money spent in respect to signing players is also up, from £15.1m to £23m.

"The financial year under review was again a positive one," said chairman Dave King.

"The highlight was the acceleration of the substantial investment that was previously identified as being necessary to improve the club's standards - both on and off the pitch."

