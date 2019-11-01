PEC Zwolle 2-4 Ajax: Eredivisie leaders maintain unbeaten start

From the section

Hakim Ziyech impressed for Ajax, registering two assists for the Dutch champions against PEC Zwolle

Eredivisie leaders Ajax resisted a PEC Zwolle comeback as they maintained their unbeaten start to the campaign.

David Neres' late tap-in from Hakim Ziyech's pass ensured victory after the visitors had appeared in complete control at 3-0 with 20 minutes played.

That lead, established through Quincy Promes' early double and Neres' first, was whittled away as Gustavo Hamer and Mustafa Saymak responded for Zwolle.

Victory takes Ajax nine points clear heading into the weekend's fixtures.

Erik ten Hag's side next travel to face Frank Lampard's Chelsea in the Champions League on Tuesday (20:00 GMT), less than two weeks on from suffering a 1-0 home defeat by the Blues.