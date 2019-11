Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Should Kilmarnock's Alex Bruce have been sent off against Motherwell?

Kilmarnock defender Alex Bruce will miss Saturday's Premiership trip to Aberdeen after his appeal against his sending off against Motherwell was dismissed.

Bruce was shown a straight red card in the 2-1 loss at Fir Park on Wednesday when the game was goalless.

Referee Don Robertson ruled Bruce had denied Motherwell's Christopher Long a clear goalscoring opportunity

An independent panel upheld the decision.