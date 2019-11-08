Sheffield Wednesday v Swansea City

Massimo Luongo was injured against Stoke last month and has missed Sheffield Wednesday's games with Leeds and Blackburn

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Massimo Luongo is still suffering with an ankle injury that has seen him miss the past two games.

Barry Bannan is back in training, while Tom Lees could be available for the first time since August after the upcoming international break.

Swansea winger Jordon Garrick could be sidelined for three months with a hamstring injury picked up in training.

Joe Rodon, Erwin Mulder and Aldo Kalulu are still not ready to play.

Match facts