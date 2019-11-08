Barnsley v Stoke City
New Stoke City boss Michael O'Neill takes over for his first game in charge of the Potters - the Championship's battle of the bottom two against still managerless Barnsley at Oakwell.
Barnsley, a point above Stoke, have not won since the first game of the season.
The Tykes remain without defender Jordan Williams, who has missed four matches with a calf injury.
Stoke may have summer signing Lee Gregory fit following the knee injury which sidelined him against West Brom.
The Potters also went into Monday's grim 2-0 home defeat without Scott Hogan, who was withdrawn from the bench after failing to come through the warm-ups and is still being monitored.
Northern Ireland boss O'Neill, who was announced as Nathan Jones' replacement on Friday, will be at Oakwell along with first-team coach Rory Delap, who has prepared the side all week in his role as caretaker boss.
O'Neill will then return to Northern Ireland for next week's Euro 2020 qualifiers.
Match facts
- This is the first league meeting between Barnsley and Stoke City since December 2007, when the sides shared a 3-3 draw at Oakwell.
- Stoke have won just two points from their past nine league visits to Barnsley.
- Barnsley have won just one of their opening 15 league games of a season for the first time in their history.
- Stoke have lost 11 of their opening 15 league games - none of the past 14 teams in the second tier to lose that many have avoided relegation. The last to do so were Blackburn Rovers in 1951-52.
- Since the start of last season, Stoke have won just four of their 30 away Championship games - and have failed to score in 11 of their last 19.
- Barnsley have won just five of their past 46 matches in the Championship, earning just 31 points from a possible 138.