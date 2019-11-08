Reading v Luton Town

Rafael Cabral played on through an injury during Reading's victory over Millwall

Reading expect to have both centre-back Liam Moore and goalkeeper Rafael Cabral available to face Luton Town.

Brazilian Rafael has had a scan on his calf, which showed no serious issue, while Moore has returned to training after carrying a shoulder problem.

Luton could be without on-loan Chelsea midfielder Izzy Brown as his hamstring problem continues to be assessed.

Kazenga LuaLua came on to replace Brown against Nottingham Forest last weekend and could be in line to start.

Reading manager Mark Bowen told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"We're in a good spot, but we all know how quickly football can turn around.

"It's vital we get a result on Saturday to take us into the international break with a good month under our belt.

"We've got to make sure that this game is almost like another semi-final for us, we've got to get that game won.

"I don't mean any disrespect to Luton at all, but we come into this as big favourites having been in good form, but we've got to get the job done."

Luton Town manager Graeme Jones told BBC Three Counties Radio:

"This week has been about looking at everyone's reaction (to defeat by Nottingham Forest), mentally and physically, to see if they're ready for the battle and the fight.

"Every game is a new opportunity to win three points and Reading is the next one.

"We've given everything we can to achieving wins so far this season and that's not going to change on Saturday.

"We'll make a decision on Izzy Brown as close to the game as we physically can. We don't want it to be all about him, but we'll give him every chance to play."

