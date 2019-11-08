Championship
Leeds15:00Blackburn
Venue: Elland Road

Leeds United v Blackburn Rovers

John Buckley
John Buckley (second from left) scored his first goal in professional football in Blackburn's win over Sheffield Wednesday
Leeds United full-back Barry Douglas (knee) could return after missing the past three games.

On-loan Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah remains sidelined because of an abdominal injury.

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray has no new injury or suspension concerns as they look to secure back-to-back wins.

Former Germany midfielder Lewis Holtby (hamstring) played 67 minutes in last week's victory over Sheffield Wednesday and should play again.

Match facts

  • In all competitions, Leeds have won five of their past six games against Blackburn (W5 D0 L1).
  • Blackburn have lost on their past three visits to Elland Road against Leeds in all competitions, after winning three in a row between January 2014 and October 2015.
  • Leeds have conceded just four goals in open play in the Championship this season - fewer than any other side.
  • Blackburn have not lost four consecutive away league games since losing six in a row between February and April 2013.
  • Since the start of October, no Championship player has more assists than Leeds' Jack Harrison (four, level with Niclas Eliasson).
  • Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray has lost on his past two league visits to Elland Road, losing in December 2012 with Middlesbrough and December 2018 with Blackburn.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom1586128171130
2Preston1584328161228
3Leeds158431981128
4Swansea158432014628
5Nottm Forest147431913625
6Bristol City156722421325
7Sheff Wed157351912724
8Fulham156542317623
9QPR157262428-423
10Charlton156452117422
11Hull156452320322
12Birmingham157171620-422
13Brentford156361813521
14Cardiff155642322121
15Derby155641820-221
16Blackburn155371922-318
17Millwall154651721-418
18Huddersfield154471721-416
19Reading144371620-415
20Wigan154381321-815
21Luton154292227-514
22Middlesbrough152671119-812
23Barnsley151681429-159
24Stoke1522111327-148
