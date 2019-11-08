Leeds United v Blackburn Rovers

From the section

John Buckley (second from left) scored his first goal in professional football in Blackburn's win over Sheffield Wednesday

Leeds United full-back Barry Douglas (knee) could return after missing the past three games.

On-loan Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah remains sidelined because of an abdominal injury.

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray has no new injury or suspension concerns as they look to secure back-to-back wins.

Former Germany midfielder Lewis Holtby (hamstring) played 67 minutes in last week's victory over Sheffield Wednesday and should play again.

Match facts