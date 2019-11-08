Leeds United v Blackburn Rovers
Leeds United full-back Barry Douglas (knee) could return after missing the past three games.
On-loan Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah remains sidelined because of an abdominal injury.
Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray has no new injury or suspension concerns as they look to secure back-to-back wins.
Former Germany midfielder Lewis Holtby (hamstring) played 67 minutes in last week's victory over Sheffield Wednesday and should play again.
Match facts
- In all competitions, Leeds have won five of their past six games against Blackburn (W5 D0 L1).
- Blackburn have lost on their past three visits to Elland Road against Leeds in all competitions, after winning three in a row between January 2014 and October 2015.
- Leeds have conceded just four goals in open play in the Championship this season - fewer than any other side.
- Blackburn have not lost four consecutive away league games since losing six in a row between February and April 2013.
- Since the start of October, no Championship player has more assists than Leeds' Jack Harrison (four, level with Niclas Eliasson).
- Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray has lost on his past two league visits to Elland Road, losing in December 2012 with Middlesbrough and December 2018 with Blackburn.