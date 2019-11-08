Hull City v West Bromwich Albion
-
- From the section Championship
Hull City will be without midfielder Jon Toral (knee) as they look to record a fourth successive victory.
George Honeyman or Tom Eaves could come in for the Spaniard but Josh Magennis serves the third of his four-match ban.
West Brom full-back Nathan Ferguson misses out as he serves the second of his three-game suspension.
The table-topping Baggies are unbeaten in five matches and boss Slaven Bilic could retain the XI that started Monday's win at Stoke.
Match facts
- Hull City are unbeaten in their past five home league games against West Bromwich Albion (W2 D3) since losing 3-1 in January 2008.
- West Brom have lost just one of their past six league games against Hull (W3 D2), though it came in this exact fixture last season at the KCOM Stadium.
- Hull are looking to win four league matches in a row for the first time since a run of six between December 2018 and January 2019.
- West Brom are the only Championship side yet to lose on a Saturday this season (P10 W6 D4).
- Hull's Jarrod Bowen has scored in each of his past four league games (five goals) for the Tigers, the second time he has achieved this since the start of last season (also four in January 2019).
- Slaven Bilic's only away league match against Hull was in April 2017 as West Ham manager, losing 2-1 in the Premier League.