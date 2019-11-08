Queens Park Rangers v Middlesbrough

From the section

On-loan striker Nahki Wells has scored seven goals in the Championship for QPR this season

QPR centre-back Toni Leister is rated 50-50 by boss Mark Warburton, with the German nursing an unspecified knock.

Fellow defender Yoann Barbet has missed the past two games and is still sidelined with a muscle problem.

Middlesbrough have a string of injuries, with Aynsley Pears (finger) now a doubt alongside fellow goalkeeper Darren Randolph (thigh).

Rudy Gestede (hamstring), Ryan Shotton, George Friend (thigh) and Ashley Fletcher (calf) are all out.

Marcus Browne (hamstring) and Ben Liddle (illness) are also sidelined, while midfielder George Saville starts a three-match ban.

Goalkeepers Tomas Mejias and Sol Brynn could feature in the squad if Pears is not fit.

Match facts