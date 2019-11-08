Queens Park Rangers v Middlesbrough
-
- From the section Championship
QPR centre-back Toni Leister is rated 50-50 by boss Mark Warburton, with the German nursing an unspecified knock.
Fellow defender Yoann Barbet has missed the past two games and is still sidelined with a muscle problem.
Middlesbrough have a string of injuries, with Aynsley Pears (finger) now a doubt alongside fellow goalkeeper Darren Randolph (thigh).
Rudy Gestede (hamstring), Ryan Shotton, George Friend (thigh) and Ashley Fletcher (calf) are all out.
Marcus Browne (hamstring) and Ben Liddle (illness) are also sidelined, while midfielder George Saville starts a three-match ban.
Goalkeepers Tomas Mejias and Sol Brynn could feature in the squad if Pears is not fit.
Match facts
- QPR have lost five of their past six league matches against Middlesbrough (W1 L5), although they won this fixture 2-1 last season.
- None of the past 14 league meetings between QPR and Middlesbrough have ended as a draw, since a 1-1 stalemate in December 1995 in the Premier League.
- QPR have not kept a clean sheet in any of their past 21 matches in all competitions, since winning 4-0 against Swansea City in April. They last endured a longer run between October 2009 and March 2010 (24 games).
- Middlesbrough have failed to score in their past four league matches, last going longer without a league goal between January and March 2014 (seven games).
- QPR manager Mark Warburton has lost four of his five Championship meetings with Middlesbrough (W1 L4), but won most recently in August 2017 as Nottingham Forest manager.
- Middlesbrough are averaging the lowest points-per-game ratio in Championship games played on Saturday this season (P10 W1 D3 L6), at just 0.6 points per game.