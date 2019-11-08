Millwall v Charlton Athletic
Millwall boss Gary Rowett remains without midfielder Ryan Leonard (knee) and striker Tom Elliott (hamstring) for the derby against Charlton Athletic.
Goalkeeper Frank Fielding continues his recovery from a quad injury.
Charlton will assess forward Chuks Aneke, who played for the under-23s this week following a spell on the sidelines with a groin problem.
Striker Lyle Taylor is still working his way back from a knee injury and will not be rushed into action.
The Addicks have several other players out, including defender Lewis Page, midfielders Jake Forster-Caskey (hamstring), Sam Field and Jonny Williams (both knee) and forward Tomer Hemed.
Match facts
- Millwall have lost none of their past 10 league games against Charlton (W5 D5) since a 2-0 defeat in March 1996.
- Charlton have won just one of their past 15 away league visits to Millwall (D4 L10), a 2-0 victory in December 1995.
- Millwall have lost just two of their past 13 home games in all competitions (W5 D6) and are unbeaten at The Den since previous boss Neil Harris lost his final home game in charge against QPR in September (W2 D1).
- Current manager Lee Bowyer scored in Charlton's last league victory against Millwall in March 1996, netting the opening goal in a 2-0 win, while he was sent off the last time they beat them away from home in December 1995.
- Millwall boss Gary Rowett has faced Charlton three times previously, opposing a different manager in each game between April 2015 and April 2016 - Guy Luzon, Karel Fraeye and Jose Riga (W1 L2).
- Charlton Athletic have had just 95 shots in open play in the Championship this season, fewer than any other side, and have faced 172 shots in open play, second only to Luton Town (182).