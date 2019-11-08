Championship
Wigan 15:00 Brentford
Venue: DW Stadium

Wigan Athletic v Brentford

Lee Evans injured his calf in Wigan Athletic's win against Birmingham City on 1 October
Follow Saturday's EFL action from 12:15 GMT

Wigan Athletic will assess the fitness of midfielder Lee Evans ahead of their Championship fixture against Brentford on Saturday.

Evans has not played for the Latics since the beginning of October because of a calf problem but might return.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has no fresh concerns ahead of the trip to Greater Manchester.

Striker Nikos Karelis remains on the sidelines after suffering a knee injury against Millwall last month.

Match facts

  • Wigan have lost just one of their 18 home league games against Brentford (W10 D7 L1), losing 3-1 in April 2001.
  • Brentford have failed to score in 10 of their past 16 league matches against Wigan, including in the most recent meeting, a 0-0 draw in March.
  • Wigan have not lost consecutive home league games since January 2019, when they lost three in a row.
  • Brentford are looking to win three consecutive away league games for the first time since April 2016.
  • Wigan's Kieffer Moore hasn't scored in consecutive Championship matches since April 2014, when he played for Yeovil Town.
  • Brentford have given just 3,682 minutes to English players in the Championship this season - more than 2,000 fewer than any other team in the division.

Saturday 9th November 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom1586128171130
2Preston1584328161228
3Leeds158431981128
4Swansea158432014628
5Nottm Forest147431913625
6Bristol City156722421325
7Sheff Wed157351912724
8Fulham156542317623
9QPR157262428-423
10Charlton156452117422
11Hull156452320322
12Birmingham157171620-422
13Brentford156361813521
14Cardiff155642322121
15Derby155641820-221
16Blackburn155371922-318
17Millwall154651721-418
18Huddersfield154471721-416
19Reading144371620-415
20Wigan154381321-815
21Luton154292227-514
22Middlesbrough152671119-812
23Barnsley151681429-159
24Stoke1522111327-148
View full Championship table

