Wigan Athletic v Brentford

Lee Evans injured his calf in Wigan Athletic's win against Birmingham City on 1 October

Wigan Athletic will assess the fitness of midfielder Lee Evans ahead of their Championship fixture against Brentford on Saturday.

Evans has not played for the Latics since the beginning of October because of a calf problem but might return.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has no fresh concerns ahead of the trip to Greater Manchester.

Striker Nikos Karelis remains on the sidelines after suffering a knee injury against Millwall last month.

