Scottish Premiership
Hearts15:00St Mirren
Venue: Tynecastle Park

Heart of Midlothian v St Mirren

Saturday 9th November 2019

  • HeartsHeart of Midlothian15:00St MirrenSt Mirren
  • KilmarnockKilmarnock15:00HamiltonHamilton Academical
  • Ross CountyRoss County15:00AberdeenAberdeen
  • St JohnstoneSt Johnstone15:00HibernianHibernian

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic119113472728
2Rangers119113372628
3Motherwell127142017322
4Aberdeen126331714321
5Kilmarnock125251013-317
6Ross County123541425-1114
7Livingston123451617-113
8Hamilton122461222-1010
9St Johnstone112451124-1310
10Hibernian111641222-109
11Hearts111551015-58
12St Mirren11227511-68
