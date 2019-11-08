Southampton v Everton

Everton manager Marco Silva is under pressure with his side 17th in the Premier League table

TEAM NEWS

Southampton full-back Cedric Soares is back in contention following six weeks out with a calf injury.

Fit-again winger Moussa Djenepo could make just a second league start of the campaign, but defender Ryan Bertrand is suspended.

Everton manager Marco Silva believes Andre Gomes could feature again this season despite sustaining a fractured dislocation of the ankle last weekend.

Fellow midfielder Fabian Delph is a major doubt with a hamstring injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: Southampton's only home point this season was against Manchester United, which says a lot about Ralph Hasenhuttl's side - and perhaps about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's too.

They owe their home fans a performance after their last outing at St Mary's, the humiliating capitulation against Leicester.

Things have never got quite that bad for Everton under Marco Silva, but there's the distinct feeling that the Portuguese manager is on borrowed time. For such an expensively-assembled squad, to be one place above the relegation zone looks dreadful.

However, the pool of Premier League mediocrity runs so deep just now that a win at Southampton might propel them to mid-table - maybe even above Manchester United.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl: "This is a six-point game. Every game is important but they are right on the line. This is, for sure, an important game for them too.

"We played against (most of) the top eight clubs so far. Now we're playing fixtures against the bottom teams.

"We don't have to ask too much (of the fans), we have to deliver.

"We have to show up and show a reaction at home and give them the feeling that we're doing everything to win this game."

Everton manager Marco Silva on VAR decisions going against his side: "I have full support for our fans and how they feel at this moment.

"They feel like us because the last three or four games, it was really difficult for us to understand and to see so many different things in the same games, and different decisions for us and the opponents."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Both of these sides are struggling, but they did at least get some encouragement from their performances last time out.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Southampton have won 11 Premier League home games against Everton - only against Newcastle (12) have they won more matches at St Mary's.

Everton have lost on five of their past six Premier League visits to Southampton, winning the other 3-0 in August 2015.

There have been only four away victories in the 40 Premier League meetings.

Southampton

Southampton have won only two of their past 16 league fixtures (D5, L9).

Saints could lose four consecutive matches in all competitions for the first time since a run of five from November to December 2014, under Ronald Koeman.

Defeat for Southampton would make them just the second Premier League side to register one point from their opening six home games. Birmingham City did so in 2005 and were relegated.

They could lose four successive league matches at St Mary's for the first time. They last lost four home fixtures between April and August 1998 at The Dell.

Southampton have conceded 19 goals in their opening five Premier League home games - the most by a top-flight team since Manchester United let in 21 in 1930-31.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side have let in a league-high 27 goals overall. They have conceded from 18% of the shots they have faced in the Premier League, the worst return of any team.

However, Southampton's tally of eight points after 11 Premier League fixtures is one more than they had at this stage of last season under Mark Hughes.

Everton