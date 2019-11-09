Scottish Championship
Alloa15:00Dunfermline
Venue: Indodrill Stadium, Scotland

Alloa Athletic v Dunfermline Athletic

Line-ups

Alloa

  • 41MacDonald
  • 2Taggart
  • 5Graham
  • 4Deas
  • 8Robertson
  • 7Cawley
  • 18Malcolm
  • 11Flannigan
  • 14Brown
  • 17O'Hara
  • 10Trouten

Substitutes

  • 9Buchanan
  • 16Gilhooley
  • 19Thomson
  • 20O'Donnell
  • 23Gillespie
  • 31Henry

Dunfermline

  • 1Scully
  • 2Comrie
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 4Martin
  • 24Edwards
  • 11Dow
  • 12Turner
  • 21Paton
  • 38Kiltie
  • 15Nisbet
  • 10Ryan

Substitutes

  • 7Thomson
  • 8Beadling
  • 9McGill
  • 14Devine
  • 20Gill
  • 23Cochrane
  • 27McCann
Referee:
Craig Napier

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd13100330121830
2Ayr1280427161124
3Dundee136341818021
4Inverness CT126241915420
5Arbroath125251114-317
6Dunfermline124441513216
7Queen of Sth123451012-213
8Morton124171627-1113
9Alloa122461222-1010
10Partick Thistle122281524-98
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport