Queen's Park v Brechin City
-
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cove Rangers
|11
|9
|1
|1
|34
|13
|21
|28
|2
|Edinburgh City
|11
|8
|1
|2
|25
|15
|10
|25
|3
|Cowdenbeath
|11
|7
|1
|3
|17
|11
|6
|22
|4
|Elgin
|11
|4
|3
|4
|18
|12
|6
|15
|5
|Queen's Park
|11
|3
|3
|5
|12
|15
|-3
|12
|6
|Stenhousemuir
|11
|3
|3
|5
|11
|21
|-10
|12
|7
|Annan Athletic
|10
|3
|3
|4
|9
|19
|-10
|12
|8
|Stirling
|11
|2
|4
|5
|8
|9
|-1
|10
|9
|Albion
|11
|2
|2
|7
|14
|25
|-11
|8
|10
|Brechin
|10
|2
|1
|7
|10
|18
|-8
|7