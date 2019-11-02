Spanish La Liga
Espanyol1Valencia0

Espanyol v Valencia

Line-ups

Espanyol

  • 13López
  • 34Gómez
  • 5Gomes Pereira
  • 20Bernardo
  • 15López
  • 3Pedrosa
  • 4Sánchez
  • 21Roca
  • 10Darder
  • 7Wu
  • 9Ferreyra

Substitutes

  • 1Prieto
  • 14Melendo
  • 17Vilá
  • 18Corchia
  • 22Vargas
  • 23Granero
  • 31Campuzano

Valencia

  • 13Cillessen
  • 18Wass
  • 24Garay
  • 12Diakhaby
  • 3Costa
  • 20Torres
  • 10Parejo
  • 6KondogbiaBooked at 30mins
  • 11Cheryshev
  • 19Rodrigo
  • 22Gómez

Substitutes

  • 1Doménech
  • 2Correia
  • 5Gabriel
  • 14Gayá
  • 15Vallejo Galván
  • 16Lee
  • 23Sobrino
Referee:
Valentín Pizarro Gómez
Attendance:
18,428

Match Stats

Home TeamEspanyolAway TeamValencia
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home9
Away2
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away6

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Espanyol 1, Valencia 0.

Foul by Geoffrey Kondogbia (Valencia).

Sergi Darder (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Geoffrey Kondogbia (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Facundo Ferreyra (Espanyol).

Ferrán Torres (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David López (Espanyol).

Attempt missed. Sergi Darder (Espanyol) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wu Lei with a cross.

Attempt missed. Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia) left footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ferrán Torres.

Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Adrià Pedrosa.

Goal!

Goal! Espanyol 1, Valencia 0. Marc Roca (Espanyol) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Booking

Geoffrey Kondogbia (Valencia) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

Penalty conceded by Geoffrey Kondogbia (Valencia) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

Attempt blocked. Naldo (Espanyol) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Víctor Sánchez with a cross.

Foul by Mouctar Diakhaby (Valencia).

Wu Lei (Espanyol) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Offside, Espanyol. Sergi Darder tries a through ball, but Wu Lei is caught offside.

Daniel Parejo (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Víctor Sánchez (Espanyol).

Attempt saved. Facundo Ferreyra (Espanyol) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wu Lei.

Foul by Denis Cheryshev (Valencia).

Víctor Gómez (Espanyol) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt blocked. Sergi Darder (Espanyol) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Adrià Pedrosa.

Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Naldo.

Maxi Gómez (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Wu Lei (Espanyol).

Foul by Jaume Costa (Valencia).

Facundo Ferreyra (Espanyol) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by David López (Espanyol).

Ferrán Torres (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Valencia. Ferrán Torres tries a through ball, but Maxi Gómez is caught offside.

Foul by Naldo (Espanyol).

Maxi Gómez (Valencia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Wu Lei (Espanyol) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Víctor Sánchez with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Espanyol. Conceded by Jasper Cillessen.

Attempt missed. Bernardo Espinosa (Espanyol) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Víctor Sánchez with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Espanyol. Conceded by Daniel Wass.

Corner, Espanyol. Conceded by Jasper Cillessen.

Attempt saved. Sergi Darder (Espanyol) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Víctor Sánchez.

Corner, Espanyol. Conceded by Jaume Costa.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona1071228111722
2Real Madrid106312191221
3Granada116231813520
4Atl Madrid11551116520
5Sevilla116231412220
6Real Sociedad116141812619
7Villarreal115242516917
8Ath Bilbao11443117416
9Getafe114431715216
10Osasuna113621211115
11Levante114251213-114
12Valencia123541518-314
13Real Valladolid113531114-314
14Eibar113351216-412
15Alavés11335914-512
16Real Betis113351421-712
17Mallorca11326915-611
18Espanyol12327618-1211
19Celta Vigo11236614-89
20Leganés11128519-145
View full Spanish La Liga table

