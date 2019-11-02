First Half ends, Espanyol 1, Valencia 0.
Espanyol v Valencia
-
- From the section European Football
Line-ups
Espanyol
- 13López
- 34Gómez
- 5Gomes Pereira
- 20Bernardo
- 15López
- 3Pedrosa
- 4Sánchez
- 21Roca
- 10Darder
- 7Wu
- 9Ferreyra
Substitutes
- 1Prieto
- 14Melendo
- 17Vilá
- 18Corchia
- 22Vargas
- 23Granero
- 31Campuzano
Valencia
- 13Cillessen
- 18Wass
- 24Garay
- 12Diakhaby
- 3Costa
- 20Torres
- 10Parejo
- 6KondogbiaBooked at 30mins
- 11Cheryshev
- 19Rodrigo
- 22Gómez
Substitutes
- 1Doménech
- 2Correia
- 5Gabriel
- 14Gayá
- 15Vallejo Galván
- 16Lee
- 23Sobrino
- Referee:
- Valentín Pizarro Gómez
- Attendance:
- 18,428
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away6
Live Text
Half Time
Foul by Geoffrey Kondogbia (Valencia).
Sergi Darder (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Geoffrey Kondogbia (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Facundo Ferreyra (Espanyol).
Ferrán Torres (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David López (Espanyol).
Attempt missed. Sergi Darder (Espanyol) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wu Lei with a cross.
Attempt missed. Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia) left footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ferrán Torres.
Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Adrià Pedrosa.
Goal!
Goal! Espanyol 1, Valencia 0. Marc Roca (Espanyol) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Booking
Geoffrey Kondogbia (Valencia) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Penalty conceded by Geoffrey Kondogbia (Valencia) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Attempt blocked. Naldo (Espanyol) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Víctor Sánchez with a cross.
Foul by Mouctar Diakhaby (Valencia).
Wu Lei (Espanyol) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Espanyol. Sergi Darder tries a through ball, but Wu Lei is caught offside.
Daniel Parejo (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Víctor Sánchez (Espanyol).
Attempt saved. Facundo Ferreyra (Espanyol) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wu Lei.
Foul by Denis Cheryshev (Valencia).
Víctor Gómez (Espanyol) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Sergi Darder (Espanyol) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Adrià Pedrosa.
Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Naldo.
Maxi Gómez (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Wu Lei (Espanyol).
Foul by Jaume Costa (Valencia).
Facundo Ferreyra (Espanyol) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by David López (Espanyol).
Ferrán Torres (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Valencia. Ferrán Torres tries a through ball, but Maxi Gómez is caught offside.
Foul by Naldo (Espanyol).
Maxi Gómez (Valencia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Wu Lei (Espanyol) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Víctor Sánchez with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Espanyol. Conceded by Jasper Cillessen.
Attempt missed. Bernardo Espinosa (Espanyol) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Víctor Sánchez with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Espanyol. Conceded by Daniel Wass.
Corner, Espanyol. Conceded by Jasper Cillessen.
Attempt saved. Sergi Darder (Espanyol) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Víctor Sánchez.
Corner, Espanyol. Conceded by Jaume Costa.