Premier League: What happened in the English top flight on Saturday?

Manchester City thought they would close the gap on Liverpool after Kyle Walker's winner against Southampton

Leaders Liverpool and defending champions Manchester City both staged stunning late fightbacks to win on a dramatic Saturday in the Premier League.

Liverpool looked set to suffer their first defeat of the season at Aston Villa, trailing to Trezeguet's early goal as the game headed into the closing stages.

Andy Robertson headed in an 87th-minute equaliser before Sadio Mane clinched a 2-1 victory four minutes into stoppage time from Trent Alexander-Arnold's corner.

Title rivals City also fell behind early on against Southampton, but the visitors' resistance was broken on 70 minutes by Sergio Aguero, and Kyle Walker scored with four minutes left to clinch a 2-1 victory.

West Ham were booed off at half-time as they trailed 2-0 to Newcastle en route to a 3-2 home defeat.

John Lundstram's first-half double set Sheffield United on course for a 3-0 home win against Burnley, which sent them up to sixth in the table.

Brighton enjoyed a third straight home win as substitutes Leandro Trossard and Shane Duffy earned the Seagulls a 2-0 victory over Norwich.

Arsenal had to settle for a second successive home draw as they were held 1-1 by Wolves, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's opener cancelled out by Raul Jimenez.

In the early kick-off, Bournemouth won 1-0 to end Manchester United's three-match winning run, with ex-United trainee Joshua King scoring on the stroke of half-time.

Watford host Chelsea at 17:30 GMT and there are two Premier League games on Sunday, with Crystal Palace at home to in-form Leicester (14:00 GMT) before Everton entertain Tottenham (16:30 GMT).