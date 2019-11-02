Billericay Town game called off because of damage to pitch after break-in

Heavy rain in Essex had already put Billericay's game in doubt

Billericay Town's National League South match with Weymouth has been postponed because of damage to their New Lodge pitch after a break-in overnight.

Tyre tracks were left across the pitch after two vehicles got into the stadium and drove across the surface.

Essex Police say the incident has been reported and they are looking into it.

"The tyre tracks, together with the amount of rain we've had, has resulted in the game being postponed," said Billericay co-owner Greg Lake.

He told BBC Essex: "A lot of this happens in non-league football, to be honest. We're slightly exposed being out of town - we need to step up the security."

Lake said there is no other significant damage within the ground, with CCTV footage obtained by the club, who are managed by former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O'Hara.