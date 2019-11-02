Mohamed Buya Turay: Sierra Leonean scores as Djurgarden win Swedish league

Sierra Leone's Mohamed Buya Turay

In-form Sierra Leone striker Mohamed Buya Turay scored a second half equaliser to help Djurgarden win the 2019 Swedish league - the first silverware of his career.

The 24-year-old also finished as the league's top goal-scorer with 15 goals to become the first Sierra Leone international to win the Golden Boot in a European league.

Djurgarden needed a point against Norrkoping in the last match of the Swedish league season to clinch their eighth title.

They went 2-0 down in the first half but goals from Swedish midfielder Jesper Karlstrom five minutes after the break and then Turay in the 65th minute earned them the draw they needed.

"It's normal for me, it's normal to score goals," a delighted Turay said after the match.

"It's about confidence, believing in your team, believing in yourself, and this is what happens."

Turay becomes the second Sierra Leone international to win the Swedish league after Alhaji Kamara who won it with Norrkoping four years ago.

His success comes 10 months after he vowed not to return to his parent Belgian club Saint-Truidense who loaned him out to Djurgarden in January.

He had a disappointing five-month stay with Saint-Truidense featuring for only 163 minutes in six league appearances, scoring his only goal on his debut against Lokeren.

Turay joined Saint-Truidense on a three-year deal for a then club-record fee in August 2018 from another Swedish side Dalkurf FF for whom he netted nine goals in 13 appearances in the Swedish season last year.