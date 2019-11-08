Championship
Cardiff12:00Bristol City
Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff City v Bristol City (Sun)

Danny Ward is sent off
Cardiff's Danny Ward was sent off last weekend for a lunge on Birmingham midfielder Kerim Mrabti
Follow live text coverage from 11:45 GMT on Sunday

Cardiff will be without Danny Ward for the Severnside derby with Bristol City as he starts a three-match ban after being sent off against Birmingham.

Joe Ralls, who scored a hat-trick in the 4-2 win over the Blues, is a doubt because of a groin problem, while Sean Morrison is out with a fractured wrist.

Bristol City have a doubt over Josh Brownhill, who suffered a back spasm in the 2-2 draw at Barnsley.

Striker Famara Diedhiou sits out the final game of a three-match ban.

Match facts

  • Cardiff have won 10 of their past 14 league matches against Bristol City (W10 D1 L3).
  • Bristol City have won none of their past nine away league matches against Cardiff (W0 D2 L7) since winning 2-0 in December 2002.
  • Cardiff City have won 17 of their past 23 home Championship matches (W17 D3 L3), a run stretching back to October 2017.
  • Bristol City have won just two of their past 15 league games in Wales (W2 D4 L9), though they won on their most recent visit, in August 2018 against Swansea.
  • Cardiff boss Neil Warnock has not ended on the losing side at home to Bristol City since May 2008 in a Championship play-off semi-final with Crystal Palace - current Robins boss Lee Johnson featured that day, while they were managed by his father Gary Johnson.
  • Bristol City winger Niclas Eliasson has the most assists in the Championship this season (6), despite starting just three games and playing only 520 minutes.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom1586128171130
2Preston1584328161228
3Leeds158431981128
4Swansea158432014628
5Nottm Forest147431913625
6Bristol City156722421325
7Sheff Wed157351912724
8Fulham156542317623
9QPR157262428-423
10Charlton156452117422
11Hull156452320322
12Birmingham157171620-422
13Brentford156361813521
14Cardiff155642322121
15Derby155641820-221
16Blackburn155371922-318
17Millwall154651721-418
18Huddersfield154471721-416
19Reading144371620-415
20Wigan154381321-815
21Luton154292227-514
22Middlesbrough152671119-812
23Barnsley151681429-159
24Stoke1522111327-148
