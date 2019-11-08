Cardiff City v Bristol City (Sun)

Cardiff's Danny Ward was sent off last weekend for a lunge on Birmingham midfielder Kerim Mrabti

Cardiff will be without Danny Ward for the Severnside derby with Bristol City as he starts a three-match ban after being sent off against Birmingham.

Joe Ralls, who scored a hat-trick in the 4-2 win over the Blues, is a doubt because of a groin problem, while Sean Morrison is out with a fractured wrist.

Bristol City have a doubt over Josh Brownhill, who suffered a back spasm in the 2-2 draw at Barnsley.

Striker Famara Diedhiou sits out the final game of a three-match ban.

Match facts