Attempt saved. Ryan Jack (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Livingston v Rangers
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website
Line-ups
Livingston
- 30Sarkic
- 14Odoffin
- 27Guthrie
- 5Lamie
- 21McMillan
- 6Bartley
- 16Crawford
- 11Lawless
- 8Pittman
- 33Lawson
- 9Dykes
Substitutes
- 1Stewart
- 7Jacobs
- 10Sibbald
- 17Robinson
- 20Souda
- 22Tiffoney
- 29Taylor-Sinclair
Rangers
- 1McGregor
- 2Tavernier
- 6Goldson
- 5Helander
- 31Barisic
- 18Kamara
- 8Jack
- 17Aribo
- 37Arfield
- 20Morelos
- 14Kent
Substitutes
- 9Defoe
- 10Davis
- 11Ojo
- 13Foderingham
- 15Flanagan
- 19Katic
- 24Stewart
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
Live Text
Foul by Ryan Kent (Rangers).
Robbie Crawford (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jon Guthrie (Livingston).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.