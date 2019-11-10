Scottish Premiership
Livingston0Rangers0

Livingston v Rangers

Line-ups

Livingston

  • 30Sarkic
  • 14Odoffin
  • 27Guthrie
  • 5Lamie
  • 21McMillan
  • 6Bartley
  • 16Crawford
  • 11Lawless
  • 8Pittman
  • 33Lawson
  • 9Dykes

Substitutes

  • 1Stewart
  • 7Jacobs
  • 10Sibbald
  • 17Robinson
  • 20Souda
  • 22Tiffoney
  • 29Taylor-Sinclair

Rangers

  • 1McGregor
  • 2Tavernier
  • 6Goldson
  • 5Helander
  • 31Barisic
  • 18Kamara
  • 8Jack
  • 17Aribo
  • 37Arfield
  • 20Morelos
  • 14Kent

Substitutes

  • 9Defoe
  • 10Davis
  • 11Ojo
  • 13Foderingham
  • 15Flanagan
  • 19Katic
  • 24Stewart
Referee:
Nick Walsh

Live Text

Attempt saved. Ryan Jack (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

Foul by Ryan Kent (Rangers).

Robbie Crawford (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jon Guthrie (Livingston).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic129213472729
2Rangers129213372629
3Aberdeen137332015524
4Motherwell137242017323
5Kilmarnock135351215-318
6Livingston133551617-114
7Ross County133551528-1314
8Hibernian122641623-712
9Hearts122551517-211
10Hamilton132561424-1011
11St Johnstone122461228-1610
12St Mirren12228716-98
