Hearts: 'No preferred candidate' to succeed Craig Levein

Austin MacPhee (centre) is caretaker after the sacking of Craig Levein

Hearts say they have been "inundated" with applications for their vacant manager's post but have no preferred candidate to succeed Craig Levein.

It has been reported that the Tynecastle club are keen on Motherwell's Stephen Robinson.

Levein was dismissed on Thursday with his side sitting second bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

Assistant Austin MacPhee will take charge for Sunday's Scottish League Cup semi-final against Rangers at Hampden.

Donald Park, who assists in the youth set up at Tynecastle, has been brought in by MacPhee to join a first-team coaching staff that also includes former players Jon Daly and Liam Fox.

Hearts owner Ann Budge will take her time to appoint a permanent successor.

Northern Irishman Robinson has led Motherwell to third in the Premiership this season but Fir Park chief executive Alan Burrows told BBC Scotland on Saturday that there has been to approach.

Robinson, 44, said it would be a post that would "be attractive to a lot of people" and said it would be "disrespectful" to Motherwell to answer the hypothetical question of whether he would be interested.

MacPhee, who is also an assistant coach with Northern Ireland, is likely to be in charge of Hearts again for Saturday's Premiership visit by St Mirren.

The international break means Hearts' next fixture after that is away to Kilmarnock on 23 November.