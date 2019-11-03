MK Dons: Russell Martin appointed manager after Paul Tisdale sacked

Russell Martin spent the second half of the 2017-18 season on loan at Scottish giants Rangers

MK Dons have appointed Scotland international Russell Martin as the League One club's new manager less than 24 hours after sacking Paul Tisdale.

Experienced former Wycombe Wanderers, Peterborough United, Norwich City and Rangers midfielder/defender Martin, 33, was signed by Tisdale in January.

He now takes on his first managerial role with immediate effect.

Martin's first game in charge will be next Saturday's FA Cup first-round home tie with Port Vale.

Dons lie 21st in League One, on 13 points from 16 games, in the first of the three relegation places.

"Ever since Russell joined the club, we recognised his potential to one day become a manager," said Dons chairman Pete Winkelman.

"It's certainly happening faster than we expected but I'm excited to give Russell the chance and show us all what we can do."

"I would like to thank Paul Tisdale for bringing me to the club and for his hard work during my time here," said Martin.

"I must also thank Pete Winkelman and the board for placing their trust in me. I accept their challenge to improve on the recent results and the current league position.

"Football management is something that I've been preparing for, for a long time. This is an opportunity I'm ready to take on.

Martin, who won 29 caps for Scotland, has won promotion five times in his 15-year career across English football's top four divisions.

The most recent of them was under Tisdale with MK in May - but they have struggled this season.

Saturday's 3-1 home defeat by fellow strugglers Tranmere Rovers was their 11th defeat in 16 matches back up at League One level, leading to Tisdale's departure.

Excepting caretaker bosses Richie Barker and Keith Millen, Martin is the Dons' third managerial appointment in three years since Karl Robinson's exit after six and a half years in charge in October 2016.