Spanish La Liga
Leganés17:30Eibar
Venue: Butarque

Leganés v Eibar

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona1171329141522
2Real Madrid116412191222
3Atl Madrid12561127521
4Sevilla126331513221
5Granada116231813520
6Real Sociedad116141812619
7Villarreal125342516918
8Ath Bilbao12453117417
9Levante125251514117
10Real Valladolid124531414017
11Valencia124531718-117
12Getafe114431715216
13Osasuna113621211115
14Real Betis123451421-713
15Eibar113351216-412
16Alavés11335914-512
17Mallorca12327918-911
18Celta Vigo11236614-89
19Espanyol12228620-148
20Leganés11128519-145
