Italian Serie A
Atalanta0Cagliari1

Atalanta v Cagliari

Line-ups

Atalanta

  • 95Gollini
  • 2Toloi
  • 6Palomino
  • 19Djimsiti
  • 21Castagne
  • 11Freuler
  • 88Pasalic
  • 8Gosens
  • 10Gómez
  • 72IlicicBooked at 39mins
  • 9Muriel

Substitutes

  • 4Kjaer
  • 5Masiello
  • 13Arana Lopes
  • 18Malinovskiy
  • 31Rossi
  • 33Hateboer
  • 41Ibañez da Silva
  • 57Sportiello
  • 79Traore
  • 99Barrow

Cagliari

  • 90Olsen
  • 12Cacciatore
  • 19Pisacane
  • 15Klavan
  • 22LykogiannisBooked at 25mins
  • 29Castro
  • 17Oliva
  • 4Nainggolan
  • 6RogBooked at 15mins
  • 99Simeone
  • 10Geraldino dos Santos Galvão

Substitutes

  • 1Bittencourt Pinheiro
  • 2Pinna
  • 3Mattiello
  • 8Cigarini
  • 9Cerri
  • 18Nández
  • 20Aresti
  • 21Ionita
  • 24Faragò
  • 26Ragatzu
  • 27Deiola
  • 40Walukiewicz
Referee:
Rosario Abisso

Match Stats

Home TeamAtalantaAway TeamCagliari
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home5
Away10
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away10

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Atalanta 0, Cagliari 1.

Attempt missed. Giovanni Simeone (Cagliari) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lucas Castro.

Dismissal

Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Robin Olsen.

Alejandro Gómez (Atalanta) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.

Mario Pasalic (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Radja Nainggolan (Cagliari).

Mario Pasalic (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Radja Nainggolan (Cagliari).

Corner, Cagliari. Conceded by Rafael Tolói.

Goal!

Own Goal by Mario Pasalic, Atalanta. Atalanta 0, Cagliari 1.

Foul by Robin Gosens (Atalanta).

Lucas Castro (Cagliari) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt blocked. João Pedro (Cagliari) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fabrizio Cacciatore.

Foul by Timothy Castagne (Atalanta).

João Pedro (Cagliari) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Radja Nainggolan (Cagliari) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by João Pedro.

Attempt missed. Timothy Castagne (Atalanta) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Mario Pasalic with a cross.

Foul by Luis Muriel (Atalanta).

João Pedro (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Charalampos Lykogiannis (Cagliari) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Timothy Castagne (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Charalampos Lykogiannis (Cagliari).

Attempt blocked. Luis Muriel (Atalanta) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Alejandro Gómez (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lucas Castro (Cagliari).

Attempt blocked. Luis Muriel (Atalanta) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Mario Pasalic (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marko Rog (Cagliari).

Attempt blocked. Lucas Castro (Cagliari) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Marko Rog (Cagliari) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Castro.

Foul by José Luis Palomino (Atalanta).

Giovanni Simeone (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Offside, Atalanta. Josip Ilicic tries a through ball, but Alejandro Gómez is caught offside.

Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Christian Oliva.

Remo Freuler (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Christian Oliva (Cagliari).

Booking

Marko Rog (Cagliari) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus119201991029
2Inter Milan1191124111328
3Roma116412012822
4Atalanta1163230171321
5Cagliari116321710721
6Lazio1053222101218
7Napoli115332115618
8Fiorentina104331513215
9Parma104151514113
10AC Milan104151013-313
11Hellas Verona1033478-112
12Bologna113351517-212
13Torino113261117-611
14Udinese10316517-1210
15Sassuolo93061618-29
16Lecce102351119-89
17Genoa102261323-108
18Brescia9216914-57
19SPAL10217717-107
20Sampdoria10127619-135
View full Italian Serie A table

