French Ligue 1
Bordeaux14:00Nantes
Venue: Matmut Atlantique, France

Bordeaux v Nantes

Line-ups

Bordeaux

  • 1Costil
  • 4Sitoe
  • 6Koscielny
  • 3Nascimento de Castro
  • 11Kamano
  • 5Passos Santos
  • 8Tchouameni
  • 23Benito
  • 12de Preville
  • 18Hwang
  • 7Briand

Substitutes

  • 9Maja
  • 10Kalu
  • 14Jovanovic
  • 16Poussin
  • 17Aït Bennasser
  • 25Kwateng
  • 26Basic

Nantes

  • 1Lafont
  • 23Basila
  • 20Girotto
  • 4Pallois
  • 18Moutoussamy
  • 19Touré
  • 11Abeid
  • 17Blas
  • 26Louza
  • 27Simon
  • 24Youan

Substitutes

  • 5Kayembe
  • 7Coulibaly
  • 10Benavente Bristol
  • 13Wagué
  • 16Olliero
  • 32Bamba
  • 33Ruiz
Referee:
François Letexier

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG129032671927
2Angers126241716120
3Nantes1161497219
4Marseille125431416-219
5Reims1153394518
6Lille125341813518
7Brest124531314-117
8Lyon124441911816
9Montpellier124441110116
10Amiens124441617-116
11Bordeaux114341514115
12Rennes114341312115
13Monaco114341921-215
14Saint-Étienne114341115-415
15Nice114161318-513
16Dijon12336713-612
17Strasbourg12336713-612
18Toulouse123361522-712
19Metz123361118-712
20Nîmes112541012-211
