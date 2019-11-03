Bordeaux v Nantes
-
- From the section European Football
Line-ups
Bordeaux
- 1Costil
- 4Sitoe
- 6Koscielny
- 3Nascimento de Castro
- 11Kamano
- 5Passos Santos
- 8Tchouameni
- 23Benito
- 12de Preville
- 18Hwang
- 7Briand
Substitutes
- 9Maja
- 10Kalu
- 14Jovanovic
- 16Poussin
- 17Aït Bennasser
- 25Kwateng
- 26Basic
Nantes
- 1Lafont
- 23Basila
- 20Girotto
- 4Pallois
- 18Moutoussamy
- 19Touré
- 11Abeid
- 17Blas
- 26Louza
- 27Simon
- 24Youan
Substitutes
- 5Kayembe
- 7Coulibaly
- 10Benavente Bristol
- 13Wagué
- 16Olliero
- 32Bamba
- 33Ruiz
- Referee:
- François Letexier