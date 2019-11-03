Sean Morrison: Cardiff City captain suffers broken wrist

Sean Morrison was injured during Cardiff's defeat at Swansea

Cardiff City captain Sean Morrison will miss next Sunday's Championship game against Bristol City with a broken wrist.

The centre-back suffered the injury in the derby defeat at Swansea City on 27 October and sat out Saturday's 4-2 win at home to Birmingham City.

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock hopes to have him back for Charlton on 23 November.

"Hopefully we can leave it until after the international break and then he knows it's fully healed," Warnock said.

"He had a scan on the Monday after the game against Swansea and he's got a fracture in his other wrist - not the hand he's already got a break in.

"The surgeon said if he landed awkwardly he'd be out for six to eight weeks and he recommended we give it a rest for 10 days and reassess it."