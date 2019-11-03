Andre Gomes: Everton midfielder suffers horrific leg injury

Everton's players rushed over to Andre Gomes and Tottenham's Son Heung-min was distressed after seeing the aftermath

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes suffered a horrific leg injury in Sunday's Premier League match against Tottenham at Goodison Park.

A distressed Son Heung-min of Spurs was sent off in the 79th minute for the tackle on the Portuguese player.

The incident looked innocuous, but the mood changed among the players and crowd after they saw the full impact.

There was a six-minute stoppage as medics tended to Gomes before he was taken off on a stretcher.

The match eventually finished 1-1 after Cenk Tosun's header in the 97th minute cancelled out Dele Alli's earlier effort.

Former Everton midfielder Pat Nevin, who was a summariser for BBC Radio 5 Live at Goodison Park, described the events in the immediate aftermath of the injury to Gomes.

"This is horrible, horrible," said Nevin. "The players look devastated and there is utter confusion here. Players with their heads in their hands.

"Son was distraught before he was sent off and his team-mate Serge Aurier can't watch and is praying.

"There is so much confusion. He is being led straight to the corner to the ambulance to take him to hospital."

More to follow.