Claire Emslie: Scotland forward joins Melbourne City on loan from Orlando Pride

Claire Emslie (right) is moving to the W-League for the 2019-20 season

Scotland forward Claire Emslie has joined Melbourne City on a season-long loan.

The 25-year-old agreed a move to Orlando Pride from Manchester City in late May, prior to playing at the World Cup.

The former Hibernian and Bristol City player has scored five goals in 25 international appearances.

"She has raw pace, the ability to beat players and to score goals," said City director of football Michael Petrillo.

"She's also very versatile, where she's able to play across all three positions in the front line."

City finished fifth in the W-League last season, with the new campaign kicking off on 14 November.