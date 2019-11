Newport striker Padraig Amond is set to face his former club, but the visitors will be without defender Mickey Demetriou as he recovers from a broken right leg.

Ade Azeez is also unlikely play as he recuperates from Achilles damage suffered in the summer.

Injuries are likely to mean Grimsby are without Luke Hendrie and winger Max Wright.

The Mariners are hoping for a first win in six games.