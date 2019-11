From the section

Captain Shaun Pearson is set to return after injury for Wrexham in their FA Cup first round tie with Rochdale on Sunday.

Midfielder Bobby Grant is also available to face his former club.

But Wrexham have lost defender James Horsfield to a knee injury.

Rochdale hope Robert Sanchez is back in goal after his five-match absence with a knee injury while Ollie Rathbone and Rhys Norrington-Davies face fitness tests.