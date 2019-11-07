FA Cup first round: Dulwich Hamlet 'want to write history' against Carlisle

Dulwich Hamlet are 16th in the National League South table

FA Cup first round Date: 8-11 November Coverage: Dulwich Hamlet v Carlisle United live on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website on 8 November 19:30 GMT. Click here for more details.

Dulwich Hamlet striker Adeoye Yusuff says the non-league club are aiming to make history when they face Carlisle United in the FA Cup first round on Friday night.

The Hamlet play in the sixth tier of English football - two leagues below League Two Carlisle - and have never reached the second round.

"We want to write history for ourselves," said Yusuff, who scored three of their 11 goals in qualifying.

"It's a one-off game - a free-hit."

While Carlisle are 19th in League Two, Dulwich are 16th in the National League South table.

"We haven't been able to turn draws into wins but we are ready for Carlisle," added Yusuff, who played in League Two for Dagenham & Redbridge between 2014 and 2016.

"As players, not a lot of us have made it through to the second round of the FA Cup.

"Hopefully we can make history for the club."

While Carlisle are starting their FA Cup campaign, Dulwich's journey started on 21 September with a 6-1 win over Bognor Regis Town in the second qualifying round.

Gavin Rose's side have earned £36,750 in prize money from this season's FA Cup run, while Friday's tie is a 3,000 sell-out at Champion Hill.