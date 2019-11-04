Arsenal: Why has Europa League kick-off time changed?

The Estadio D. Afonso Henriques where Arsenal will take on Vitoria on Wednesday

Arsenal will play their Europa League group game against Vitoria SC at an unusual time on Wednesday, to avoid traffic congestion in Portugal.

The tie will be played at 15:50 GMT on 6 November - a day earlier than the other 23 fixtures taking place.

Portuguese rivals Braga host Besiktas at the Municipal Stadium on Thursday, 15 miles from Vitoria's home ground.

By moving Arsenal's game, Uefa hopes to ease pressure on Portuguese authorities and avoid busy traffic.

As well as moving the fixture a day earlier, the game is kicking off at an unusual time to avoid broadcasting clashes with the Champions League.

Europa League matches usually take place at either 17:55 GMT or 20:00 GMT on Thursdays.

Vitoria's group game with Standard Liege with also take place on a Wednesday, moving from 28 November to 27 November.