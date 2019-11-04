Hearts: Ann Budge aims to appoint manager & sporting director

Ann Budge says the club's needs have changed since her takeover in 2014

Hearts owner Ann Budge says she is "in no hurry" to appoint a manager following the sacking of Craig Levein.

Levein, who served as director of football and also took on the manager's role in 2017, was dismissed after Wednesday's defeat by St Johnstone.

Hearts, second bottom of the Scottish Premiership, had interim boss Austin MacPhee for Sunday's Scottish League Cup semi-final loss to Rangers.

"Clearly, it's not where we wanted to be," owner Budge said.

"That said, I think we're still in a good place. Our need for the director of football role that we had when I took over the club, has changed. Our club's changed, so has football. I've no intention of replacing or appointing a director of football. I'll appoint a different structure that I think is more appropriate for today."

"Finances are not a problem, despite what some people have been assuming."

Despite not wanting to replace Levein with another director of football, she said that a sporting director will be brought in, with the outgoing manager not involved in the appointments.

"I'll take as long as it takes to find the right person [as manager]," Budge explained. "I'm in no hurry. It's not that we have someone in our sights, despite what some of the media have been saying. I want to go through the process rigorously and thoroughly and explore a lot of avenues. The net will be cast quite wide.

"It's important that we have a manager who has the time to focus on the first team and really not worry about all the other things and I want an equally senior appointment.

"You've seen it in other clubs where they've been appointing sporting directors or technical directors. I do think that's right. The complexities around managing all of the parts of the football department are such that I think it's too much to expect of one man so I want to split the role.

"I'd like to get the sporting director appointment made soon. Any manager who comes in has to come in knowing that there will be a sporting director, possibly in place or certainly to be appointed."

Sacking Levein 'not a nice thing to do'

Levein, who previously managed Hearts in the early 2000s, returned to the club as director of football when Budge guided the club out of administration.

After Robbie Neilson led the side to promotion and a third-placed Premiership finish, he left for MK Dons and Ian Cathro was brought in. However, Cathro's spell in charge was less successful and he was sacked early in the 2017-18 season, prompting Levein's return to the manager's role.

He improved the team's results and last season started well but defeat by Celtic in the League Cup semi-final derailed their campaign and they have won just two league matches since March.

"It was not a nice thing to do," Budge said of Levein's sacking. "It's not nice to basically relieve someone of their duties. It's not something I wanted to do, it's not something I enjoyed doing for a second.

Budge believes Levein still has "a lot to offer" the club

"Craig was, as I would've expected, totally professional about the whole thing. Yes, he had hoped to have longer to achieve what he was trying to achieve but, again, he's been in football an awfully long time and he knows that, eventually, action is going to have to be taken.

"I had essentially set myself a target almost of giving a full round of fixtures. Too many clubs react too quickly. I wanted to give a fair crack of the whip to see whether the players we had brought in and those that we had in place were going to gel. The injuries didn't help. You can't keep talking about injuries.

"We needed a performance, we brought extra players in in the summer just in case we had another problem with injuries the way we had last year. So, we had the size of squad that everybody believed should be able to compete and I just wanted to give them that round of fixtures and then take stock."

Levein will see out his contract until next summer while working with the club's youth structure.

"I rate him very highly," said Budge. "The number of departments within the football operation are immense. He has still got a lot to offer. There's still loads of things to be done in this club and I don't want to throw the baby out with the bathwater."