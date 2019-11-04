Tuesday's gossip column: Bale, Sterling, Zaha, Werner, Rice, Wenger, Mourinho, Smalling

Real Madrid are preparing to offer Wales forward Gareth Bale, 30, plus £70m in exchange for Manchester City and England forward Raheem Sterling, 24. (Sky Sports)

Chelsea have Crystal Palace's Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha, 26, and RB Leipzig's Germany international striker Timo Werner, 23, on their wanted list as they prepare for potential January bids if their transfer ban is lifted. (Express)

Frank Lampard, Chelsea's manager, will have up to £150m to spend on players in January if the club are told they can sign players again following a transfer ban. (Telegraph)

Manchester United and Liverpool have also been linked with Werner but the English clubs have warned by RB Leipzig that they do not intend to let the striker leave the club. (Mirror)

Manchester United have made West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 20, their top target for next summer, but he may be brought to the club as soon as January. (Goal)

Chelsea have entered the race for Lyon's French striker Moussa Dembele, 23, with the ex-Celtic man also a target for Manchester United. (Mail)

Former Chelsea and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho would be interested in taking the vacant Bayern Munich manager's job, according to German midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger, who played for the Portuguese at Old Trafford. (Evening Standard)

Ex-Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is among Bayern's list of candidates to replace their former boss Niko Kovac, who left the German champions at the weekend. (Guardian)

The footballers who fled from the Stasi How two friends risked everything for a new life in the West

Manchester United will remain without France international midfielder Paul Pogba, 26, for at least another four weeks because of his ankle injury. (ESPN)

Wolves are preparing a £13m bid for Atalanta's Swedish midfielder Dejan Kulusevski, 23, who has also been linked with Manchester City and Arsenal. (Sport Witness)

Manchester United have rejected a bid of £13m from Roma for England defender Chris Smalling, with the 29-year-old currently on a season-long loan deal at the Serie A side. (Star)

Tottenham have offered Hackney-born defender Japhet Tanganga, 20, a new deal to prevent him leaving at the end of his current contract next summer. (Football Insider)

Wolves have joined Watford and Newcastle in tracking Royal Antwerp's Portuguese defender Aurelio Buta, 22. (Birmingham Mail)

Leicester have opened negotiations with Club Bruges about a potential move for Nigeria international striker Emmanuel Dennis, 21, in the January transfer window. (Leicester Mercury)

Leicester, Wolves and Everton are all chasing Burnley's English winger Dwight McNeil, 19. (Teamtalk)

Newcastle and Leicester are interested in signing Senegal striker Habib Diallo, 24, from French side Metz. (Express)

Arsenal have parted company with head of youth scouting Steve Morrow - who scored the winning goal in the 1993 League Cup final before breaking his arm in the celebrations - as part of a planned restructuring of the club's academy. (London Evening Standard)