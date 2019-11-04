Liverpool's Naby Keita returns to Guinea squad

Liverpool's Naby Keita missed the end of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations with an injury

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has returned to the Guinea squad after he missed their friendly internationals against Comoros and Chile last month.

The 24-year old is among 23 players selected by coach Didier Six for the Syli Nationale's upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Mali and Namibia.

Guinea will face Mali in Bamako on 14 November before hosting Namibia three days later in Conakry.

Keita was originally included in the Guinea squad for last month's friendlies but he was later removed from the list after Liverpool appeared 'reluctant' to release him.

He missed the end of the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt with injury and has suffered several minor problems this season.

Keita has made just two appearances in the English Premier League this season, including as an 84th-minute substitute in Liverpool's 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Saturday.

He has also played twice in both the European Champions League and the EFL Cup.

Captain Ibrahima Traore has recently recovered from injury but has not made the list, and neither did the injured Atlanta United defender Florentin Pogba, who was recalled to the Syli Nationale squad for last month's friendlies after a two-year absence.

Belarus-based Momo Yansané along with two players from local clubs - Morlaye Sylla and goalkeeper Sékouba Camara - are the three new faces in the squad.

Guinea squad:

Goalkeepers: Aly Keita (Ostersunds, Sweden), Moussa Camara (AC Horoya, Guinea), Sekouba Camara (AS Kaloum, Guinea).

Defenders: Ibrahima Sory Sankhon (Sint-Truiden, Belgium), Simon Falette (Eintracht Frankfurt, Germany), Julian Jeanvier (Brentford, England), Sekou Conde (Chateauroux, France), Pa Konate (GIF Sundsval, Sweden), Issiaga Sylla (Toulouse, France), Mickael Dyrestam (AO Xanthi, Greece).

Midfielders: Naby Keita (Liverpool, England), Ibrahima Conte (Beroe Stara Zagora, Bulgaria), Mady Camara (Olympiakos, Greece), Sadio Diallo (Gençlerbirligi, Turkey), Kamso Mara (Slovan Liberec, Czech Republic).

Forwards: Seydouba Soumah (Partizan Belgrade, Serbia), Mohamed Yattara (Auxerre, France), François Kamano (Bordeaux, France), Demba Camara (Apoel Tel-Aviv, Israel), José Kanté (Nastic Tarragona, Spain), Momo Yansané (FC Isloch Minsk, Belarus), Morlaye Sylla (AC Horoya)