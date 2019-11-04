Ellen White: World Cup star returns to England squad

Ellen White scored as many goals as Golden Boot winner Megan Rapinoe at the World Cup this summer

World Cup star Ellen White has been recalled to the England squad for upcoming friendlies against Germany and the Czech Republic, having recovered from an ankle injury.

The Manchester City striker, who scored six goals in England's run to the World Cup semi-finals, joined the squad at St George's Park on Monday morning.

White, 30, returned from injury in Man City's defeat by Arsenal in October.

England will host Germany on 9 November at Wembley in front of a record crowd.

England squad in full: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Lyon), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Toni Duggan (Atletico Madrid), Mary Earps (Manchester United), Beth England (Chelsea), Alex Greenwood (Lyon), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Abbie McManus (Manchester United), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Lyon), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City), Jill Scott (Manchester City), Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Jodie Taylor (Reign FC), Carly Telford (Chelsea), Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Ellen White (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal).

