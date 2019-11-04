Kiko Casilla: Leeds United goalkeeper denies racial abuse charge

Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla has denied a Football Association charge of racial abuse against Charlton Athletic forward Jonathan Leko.

The FA began an investigation into the incident, which occurred in the Addicks' 1-0 home win, last month.

The Spaniard has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 and it is alleged his words "made reference to race and/or colour and/or ethnic origin".

Casilla has until 12 November to provide a response.

Under rules introduced for the 2019-20 season, the minimum suspension for a player found guilty of an aggravated breach of the FA's discrimination rules will be six matches, which can be increased depending on any additional aggravating factors.

