First Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 0, Inter Milan 2.
Borussia Dortmund v Inter Milan
-
- From the section Champions League
Line-ups
B Dortmund
- 1Bürki
- 5Hakimi
- 16Akanji
- 15Hummels
- 14Schulz
- 28Witsel
- 33Weigl
- 7Sancho
- 19Brandt
- 23T Hazard
- 10Götze
Substitutes
- 2Zagadou
- 6Delaney
- 8Dahoud
- 9Alcácer
- 13Guerreiro
- 26Piszczek
- 40Oelschlägel
Inter Milan
- 1Handanovic
- 2Godín
- 6de Vrij
- 37SkriniarBooked at 30mins
- 77Brozovic
- 87Candreva
- 8Vecino
- 23Barella
- 34BiraghiBooked at 1mins
- 9Lukaku
- 10Martínez
Substitutes
- 12Sensi
- 16Politano
- 19Lazaro
- 20Valero
- 27Padelli
- 30Esposito
- 95Bastoni
- Referee:
- Danny Makkelie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away7
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt missed. Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.
Attempt saved. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Nico Schulz with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 0, Inter Milan 2. Matías Vecino (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Antonio Candreva.
Hand ball by Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan).
Foul by Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund).
Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Julian Brandt.
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Julian Weigl tries a through ball, but Mario Götze is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thorgan Hazard with a cross.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Milan Skriniar.
Booking
Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan).
Attempt blocked. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Nico Schulz.
Foul by Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund).
Antonio Candreva (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Matías Vecino with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lautaro Martínez.
Attempt missed. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt missed. Nico Schulz (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Cristiano Biraghi.
Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan).
Foul by Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund).
Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matías Vecino (Inter Milan).
Foul by Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund).
Antonio Candreva (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 0, Inter Milan 1. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan).
Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Diego Godín (Inter Milan).
Offside, Inter Milan. Matías Vecino tries a through ball, but Lautaro Martínez is caught offside.
Booking
Cristiano Biraghi (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.