Corner, Slavia Prague. Conceded by Clément Lenglet.
Barcelona v Slavia Prague
-
- From the section Champions League
Line-ups
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 2Nélson Semedo
- 3Piqué
- 15Lenglet
- 18Alba
- 21de Jong
- 5Busquets
- 11Dembélé
- 22Vidal
- 17Griezmann
- 10Messi
Substitutes
- 4Rakitic
- 13Murara Neto
- 19Aleñá
- 20Roberto
- 23Umtiti
- 27Pérez
- 31Fati
Slavia Prague
- 1Kolar
- 5Coufal
- 15Kudela
- 25Frydrych
- 18Boril
- 27Traore
- 22Soucek
- 23Sevcik
- 7Stanciu
- 9Olayinka
- 28Masopust
Substitutes
- 10Husbauer
- 11Tecl
- 17Provod
- 21Skoda
- 24Takacs
- 29Helal Abdulrahim
- 31Kovar
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
Match Stats
Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamSlavia Prague
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away1
Live Text
Offside, Barcelona. Ousmane Dembélé tries a through ball, but Nélson Semedo is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Petr Sevcik (Slavia Prague) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Nélson Semedo (Barcelona).
Lukas Masopust (Slavia Prague) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Barcelona. Clément Lenglet tries a through ball, but Ousmane Dembélé is caught offside.
Foul by Ibrahim Benjanim Traore (Slavia Prague).
Jordi Alba (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.