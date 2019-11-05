Champions League - Group F
Barcelona0Slavia Prague0

Barcelona v Slavia Prague

Line-ups

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 2Nélson Semedo
  • 3Piqué
  • 15Lenglet
  • 18Alba
  • 21de Jong
  • 5Busquets
  • 11Dembélé
  • 22Vidal
  • 17Griezmann
  • 10Messi

Substitutes

  • 4Rakitic
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 19Aleñá
  • 20Roberto
  • 23Umtiti
  • 27Pérez
  • 31Fati

Slavia Prague

  • 1Kolar
  • 5Coufal
  • 15Kudela
  • 25Frydrych
  • 18Boril
  • 27Traore
  • 22Soucek
  • 23Sevcik
  • 7Stanciu
  • 9Olayinka
  • 28Masopust

Substitutes

  • 10Husbauer
  • 11Tecl
  • 17Provod
  • 21Skoda
  • 24Takacs
  • 29Helal Abdulrahim
  • 31Kovar
Referee:
Michael Oliver

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamSlavia Prague
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home0
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

Corner, Slavia Prague. Conceded by Clément Lenglet.

Offside, Barcelona. Ousmane Dembélé tries a through ball, but Nélson Semedo is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Petr Sevcik (Slavia Prague) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Nélson Semedo (Barcelona).

Lukas Masopust (Slavia Prague) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Barcelona. Clément Lenglet tries a through ball, but Ousmane Dembélé is caught offside.

Foul by Ibrahim Benjanim Traore (Slavia Prague).

Jordi Alba (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG33009099
2Real Madrid311135-24
3Club Bruges302127-52
4Galatasaray301202-21

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich330013499
2Tottenham31119904
3Red Star Belgrade310239-63
4Olympiakos301258-31

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City330010199
2Dinamo Zagreb31116424
3Shakhtar Donetsk311146-24
4Atalanta3003211-90

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus32107347
2Atl Madrid32105237
3Lokomotiv Moscow310235-23
4B Leverkusen300316-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli32105237
2Liverpool32018626
3RB Salzburg310211923
4KRC Genk3012310-71

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona42204228
2Inter Milan31114314
3B Dortmund31112204
4Slavia Prague402225-32

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Leipzig42114407
2Zenit St Petersburg41215415
3Lyon31114314
4Benfica310246-23

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea32013216
2Ajax32016156
3Valencia311124-24
4Lille301226-41
