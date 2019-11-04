Ashley Williams: Bristol City defender extends deal until of the season

Ashley Williams (centre) scored his first Bristol City goal in Friday's 2-2 draw at Barnsley

Bristol City defender Ashley Williams has extended his deal until the end of the season.

The 35-year-old Wales international joined the Championship side on a short-term deal in August after leaving Everton in the summer.

Williams has scored once in nine appearances for the Robins.

"He has made an important contribution both as a player and a mentor to the younger players in the side," boss Lee Johnson told the club website.

Williams, who is still the captain of Wales, is hoping to earn a recall to the national side.

He was left out of the team for October's qualifiers against Slovakia and Croatia with Charlton's Tom Lockyer preferred.

"I still want to play for Wales and I expect to play for Wales if I'm playing for Bristol and playing well so we'll see how that goes," he told BBC Sport Wales.