Alex Neil: Preston drop complaint against Stoke after approach for manager

Alex Neil's Preston have lost just once in the Championship since August

Preston North End will not be pursuing their formal complaint of an alleged illegal approach from Stoke City for manager Alex Neil.

The Lilywhites reported Stoke to the English Football League on Saturday but have now decided to drop the matter.

Neil, 38, has reiterated his commitment to stay at Deepdale, having signed a new three-year contract in April.

Stoke sacked Nathan Jones on Friday and are bottom of the Championship, while Preston moved top on Sunday.

BBC Sport understands there is a compensation clause in Neil's contract that would entitle the Lancashire side to more than £3m should the Scot eventually leave Deepdale.

The managerless Potters face high-flying West Brom on Monday, with Rory Delap, Kevin Russell and Andy Quy taking charge of the first team while a new manager is sought "as swiftly as possible".