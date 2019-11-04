Troy Parrott: Tottenham teenager will stay in Republic squad for Denmark game

Troy Parrott (left) has made only one competitive appearance for Tottenham

Mick McCarthy says uncapped Tottenham teenager Troy Parrott will stay in his Republic of Ireland squad for the vital Euro 2020 qualifier against Denmark.

The 17-year-old, who has played only one competitive game for Tottenham, was named in an extended squad last week.

The Republic boss revealed on Monday that Parrott will make the cut when the squad is reduced on Thursday.

"I can confirm Troy will be on the list," McCarthy told the Football Association of Ireland website.

"I spoke to [Republic of Ireland Under-21 manager] Stephen Kenny at our monthly manager's meeting in Abbotstown on Monday and told him that Troy and Aaron Connolly will be with the senior squad next week."

The Republic host New Zealand in a friendly four days before the crunch 18 November contest against the Danes.

"Troy has been pushing for this step up for some time now and I look forward to seeing him on the training ground ahead of the New Zealand game. I hope he pushes me to include him in that game," added McCarthy.

The Republic boss said he was optimistic injury doubts Darren Randolph, Glenn Whelan and Matt Doherty would all be fit after speaking to all three players.

Whelan and Doherty both had to be substituted because of injury during their clubs' games at the weekend while keeper Randolph has missed Middlesbrough's last three matches because of a thigh injury.

"I have been in touch with all three players and they assure me they are confident of being fit to play against Denmark," said McCarthy

Veteran Whelan was substituted in the first half of Hearts' Scottish League Cup semi-final defeat by Rangers on Sunday because of a hamstring issue while Doherty was forced off during Wolves' Premier League draw against Arsenal after suffering a recurrence of a knee problem.

The Republic boss was pleased to see Robbie Brady get more game time for Burnley over the weekend after his injury problems this season while David McGoldrick was back in action in the same encounter as he helped Sheffield United clinch a 3-0 victory.

A Republic win on 18 November should be enough to secure them a spot at Euro 2020 although McCarthy's side will need a 2-0 victory to qualify if Switzerland pick up only four points from their final two games against Georgia and Gibraltar.