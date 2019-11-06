Champions League - Group D
Lokomotiv Moscow1Juventus1

Lokomotiv Moscow v Juventus

Line-ups

Lokomotiv Moscow

  • 1Alvim Marinato
  • 20Ignatjev
  • 5Höwedes
  • 14Corluka
  • 31Rybus
  • 17Zhemaletdinov
  • 6Barinov
  • 7Krychowiak
  • 23João Mário
  • 59Al Miranchuk
  • 19Macedo Lopes

Substitutes

  • 2Zhivoglyadov
  • 3Idowu
  • 18Kolomeytsev
  • 27Cerqueira Paim
  • 37Magkeev
  • 67Tugarev
  • 77Kochenkov

Juventus

  • 1Szczesny
  • 13Danilo
  • 19BonucciBooked at 39mins
  • 24Rugani
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 6Khedira
  • 5Pjanic
  • 8Ramsey
  • 25Rabiot
  • 21Higuaín
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 2De Sciglio
  • 10Dybala
  • 11Douglas Costa
  • 14Matuidi
  • 28Demiral
  • 30Bentancur
  • 77Buffon
Referee:
Ruddy Buquet

Match Stats

Home TeamLokomotiv MoscowAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home10
Away10
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home6
Away2

Live Text

Attempt missed. Dimitri Barinov (Lokomotiv Moscow) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by João Mário.

Attempt missed. Dimitri Barinov (Lokomotiv Moscow) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Vladislav Ignatjev with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Lokomotiv Moscow. Conceded by Alex Sandro.

Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Aaron Ramsey (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Rifat Zhemaletdinov (Lokomotiv Moscow).

Dimitri Barinov (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Second Half

Second Half begins Lokomotiv Moscow 1, Juventus 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Lokomotiv Moscow 1, Juventus 1.

Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dimitri Barinov (Lokomotiv Moscow).

Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aleksey Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow).

Booking

Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus).

Éder (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Daniele Rugani (Juventus).

Éder (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Aaron Ramsey.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Guilherme.

Attempt saved. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sami Khedira with a through ball.

Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alex Sandro with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Vedran Corluka.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Vedran Corluka.

Attempt saved. Grzegorz Krychowiak (Lokomotiv Moscow) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aleksey Miranchuk.

Attempt missed. Aleksey Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Rifat Zhemaletdinov following a corner.

Attempt missed. Aleksey Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Maciej Rybus with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Lokomotiv Moscow. Conceded by Danilo.

Attempt blocked. João Mário (Lokomotiv Moscow) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleksey Miranchuk.

Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Adrien Rabiot.

Corner, Lokomotiv Moscow. Conceded by Sami Khedira.

Attempt blocked. Rifat Zhemaletdinov (Lokomotiv Moscow) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Éder.

Attempt missed. Aaron Ramsey (Juventus) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.

Goal!

Goal! Lokomotiv Moscow 1, Juventus 1. Aleksey Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.

Aleksey Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Maciej Rybus with a cross.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Vladislav Ignatjev.

Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leonardo Bonucci.

Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dimitri Barinov (Lokomotiv Moscow).

