Attempt missed. Dimitri Barinov (Lokomotiv Moscow) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by João Mário.
Lokomotiv Moscow v Juventus
Line-ups
Lokomotiv Moscow
- 1Alvim Marinato
- 20Ignatjev
- 5Höwedes
- 14Corluka
- 31Rybus
- 17Zhemaletdinov
- 6Barinov
- 7Krychowiak
- 23João Mário
- 59Al Miranchuk
- 19Macedo Lopes
Substitutes
- 2Zhivoglyadov
- 3Idowu
- 18Kolomeytsev
- 27Cerqueira Paim
- 37Magkeev
- 67Tugarev
- 77Kochenkov
Juventus
- 1Szczesny
- 13Danilo
- 19BonucciBooked at 39mins
- 24Rugani
- 12Lobo Silva
- 6Khedira
- 5Pjanic
- 8Ramsey
- 25Rabiot
- 21Higuaín
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 2De Sciglio
- 10Dybala
- 11Douglas Costa
- 14Matuidi
- 28Demiral
- 30Bentancur
- 77Buffon
- Referee:
- Ruddy Buquet
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away2
Live Text
Attempt missed. Dimitri Barinov (Lokomotiv Moscow) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Vladislav Ignatjev with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Lokomotiv Moscow. Conceded by Alex Sandro.
Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Aaron Ramsey (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rifat Zhemaletdinov (Lokomotiv Moscow).
Dimitri Barinov (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Lokomotiv Moscow 1, Juventus 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Lokomotiv Moscow 1, Juventus 1.
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dimitri Barinov (Lokomotiv Moscow).
Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aleksey Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow).
Booking
Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus).
Éder (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Daniele Rugani (Juventus).
Éder (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Aaron Ramsey.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Guilherme.
Attempt saved. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sami Khedira with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alex Sandro with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Vedran Corluka.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Vedran Corluka.
Attempt saved. Grzegorz Krychowiak (Lokomotiv Moscow) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aleksey Miranchuk.
Attempt missed. Aleksey Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Rifat Zhemaletdinov following a corner.
Attempt missed. Aleksey Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Maciej Rybus with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Lokomotiv Moscow. Conceded by Danilo.
Attempt blocked. João Mário (Lokomotiv Moscow) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleksey Miranchuk.
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Adrien Rabiot.
Corner, Lokomotiv Moscow. Conceded by Sami Khedira.
Attempt blocked. Rifat Zhemaletdinov (Lokomotiv Moscow) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Éder.
Attempt missed. Aaron Ramsey (Juventus) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Lokomotiv Moscow 1, Juventus 1. Aleksey Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Aleksey Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Maciej Rybus with a cross.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Vladislav Ignatjev.
Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leonardo Bonucci.
Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dimitri Barinov (Lokomotiv Moscow).