Bayern Munich v Olympiakos
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 5Pavard
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 27Alaba
- 19Davies
- 18Goretzka
- 32Kimmich
- 29Coman
- 25Müller
- 22Gnabry
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 10Coutinho
- 11Cuisance
- 14Perisic
- 17Boateng
- 24Tolisso
- 26Ulreich
Olympiakos
- 1Malheiro de Sá
- 14Elabdellaoui
- 3Borges Semedo
- 20Meriah
- 21Tsimikas
- 8dos Santos Torres
- 4Camara
- 5Bouchalakis
- 97Randjelovic
- 9Guerrero
- 10Castelo Podence
Substitutes
- 6Benzia
- 11El-Arabi
- 16Allain
- 19Masouras
- 28Valbuena
- 34Papadopoulos
- 35Torosidis
- Referee:
- Pawel Raczkowski
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home74%
- Away26%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away0
- Corners
- Home11
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away6
Live Text
Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Guerrero (Olympiakos).
Offside, FC Bayern München. Benjamin Pavard tries a through ball, but Javi Martínez is caught offside.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by José Sá.
Attempt blocked. Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) header from very close range is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a set piece situation.
Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Konstantinos Tsimikas (Olympiakos).
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Daniel Podence.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Rúben Semedo.
Attempt blocked. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Second Half
Second Half begins FC Bayern München 0, Olympiakos 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, FC Bayern München 0, Olympiakos 0.
Attempt missed. Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Konstantinos Tsimikas.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Yassine Meriah.
Offside, Olympiakos. José Sá tries a through ball, but Konstantinos Tsimikas is caught offside.
Foul by Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München).
Daniel Podence (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.
Attempt missed. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by José Sá.
Attempt saved. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Benjamin Pavard.
Hand ball by Daniel Podence (Olympiakos).
Foul by Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München).
Lazar Randjelovic (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Rúben Semedo (Olympiakos).
Attempt blocked. Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Rúben Semedo.
Foul by Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München).
Lazar Randjelovic (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München).
Lazar Randjelovic (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Omar Elabdellaoui (Olympiakos).
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Mohamed Camara.