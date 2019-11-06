Corner, Galatasaray. Conceded by Thibaut Courtois.
Real Madrid v Galatasaray
Line-ups
Real Madrid
- 13Courtois
- 2Carvajal
- 5Varane
- 4Ramos
- 12Marcelo
- 15Valverde
- 14Casemiro
- 8Kroos
- 27Silva de Goes
- 9Benzema
- 7E Hazard
Substitutes
- 1Areola
- 3Militão
- 10Modric
- 17Vázquez
- 18Jovic
- 22Isco
- 23Mendy
Galatasaray
- 1Muslera
- 22Ferreira Filho
- 27Luyindama
- 45do Nascimento Teixeira
- 55Nagatomo
- 6Seri
- 92NzonziBooked at 13mins
- 99Lemina
- 89Feghouli
- 23Andone
- 11Babel
Substitutes
- 7Büyük
- 8Inan
- 10Belhanda
- 15Donk
- 19Bayram
- 34Kocuk
- 97Mor
- Referee:
- Felix Zwayer
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away3
Live Text
Attempt saved. Mario Lemina (Galatasaray) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Steven Nzonzi.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 3, Galatasaray 0. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Booking
Steven Nzonzi (Galatasaray) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
VAR Decision: Penalty Real Madrid.
Penalty Real Madrid. Toni Kroos draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Steven Nzonzi (Galatasaray) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt blocked. Casemiro (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mariano (Galatasaray).
Corner, Galatasaray. Conceded by Daniel Carvajal.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 2, Galatasaray 0. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Marcelo with a cross.
Attempt saved. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eden Hazard.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 1, Galatasaray 0. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcelo with a cross.
Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mario Lemina (Galatasaray).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.