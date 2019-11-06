Champions League - Group A
Real Madrid3Galatasaray0

Real Madrid v Galatasaray

Line-ups

Real Madrid

  • 13Courtois
  • 2Carvajal
  • 5Varane
  • 4Ramos
  • 12Marcelo
  • 15Valverde
  • 14Casemiro
  • 8Kroos
  • 27Silva de Goes
  • 9Benzema
  • 7E Hazard

Substitutes

  • 1Areola
  • 3Militão
  • 10Modric
  • 17Vázquez
  • 18Jovic
  • 22Isco
  • 23Mendy

Galatasaray

  • 1Muslera
  • 22Ferreira Filho
  • 27Luyindama
  • 45do Nascimento Teixeira
  • 55Nagatomo
  • 6Seri
  • 92NzonziBooked at 13mins
  • 99Lemina
  • 89Feghouli
  • 23Andone
  • 11Babel

Substitutes

  • 7Büyük
  • 8Inan
  • 10Belhanda
  • 15Donk
  • 19Bayram
  • 34Kocuk
  • 97Mor
Referee:
Felix Zwayer

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamGalatasaray
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home5
Away1
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home0
Away3

Live Text

Corner, Galatasaray. Conceded by Thibaut Courtois.

Attempt saved. Mario Lemina (Galatasaray) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Steven Nzonzi.

Goal!

Goal! Real Madrid 3, Galatasaray 0. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.

Booking

Steven Nzonzi (Galatasaray) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

VAR Decision: Penalty Real Madrid.

Penalty Real Madrid. Toni Kroos draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Steven Nzonzi (Galatasaray) after a foul in the penalty area.

Attempt blocked. Casemiro (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mariano (Galatasaray).

Corner, Galatasaray. Conceded by Daniel Carvajal.

Goal!

Goal! Real Madrid 2, Galatasaray 0. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Marcelo with a cross.

Attempt saved. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eden Hazard.

Goal!

Goal! Real Madrid 1, Galatasaray 0. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcelo with a cross.

Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mario Lemina (Galatasaray).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG431090910
2Real Madrid42116517
3Club Bruges403127-53
4Galatasaray401305-51

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich44001541112
2Tottenham41219905
3Red Star Belgrade411239-64
4Olympiakos4013510-51

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City44001111012
2Shakhtar Donetsk421156-17
3Dinamo Zagreb41126514
4Atalanta4004212-100

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus431094510
2Atl Madrid42205238
3Lokomotiv Moscow410347-33
4B Leverkusen401316-51

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool430110739
2Napoli42206338
3RB Salzburg4112121024
4KRC Genk4013412-81

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona42204228
2B Dortmund42115417
3Inter Milan41126604
4Slavia Prague402225-32

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Leipzig43016429
2Lyon42117437
3Zenit St Petersburg411256-14
4Benfica410359-43

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax421110557
2Chelsea42117617
3Valencia42116517
4Lille4013310-71
