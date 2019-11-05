Red Star Belgrade v Tottenham: Son Heung-min and Harry Kane in Spurs' squad

Son Heung-min scored twice in Tottenham's 5-0 win over Red Star Belgrade in October

Tottenham attacker Son Heung-min is in the squad for their Champions League game at Red Star Belgrade on Wednesday.

Son has been receiving support after his involvement in the challenge that saw Everton's Andre Gomes suffer a broken and dislocated ankle on Sunday.

The South Korean, visibly distraught after seeing the extent of the injury, was sent off for the tackle but had his red card rescinded on Tuesday.

Harry Kane is fit again after missing the Everton game because of a virus.

Tottenham will be without Jan Vertonghen as the Belgium defender has a hamstring injury, while winger Erik Lamela is also not in the squad because of a thigh problem.

Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is a long-term absentee after he dislocated his elbow last month.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino said Son, 27, was able to play in Serbia and was in a better frame of mind following Sunday's match.

"He is OK. He was devastated after the action. It was a mixture of everything. After a few days, he is in a very good way," said Pochettino.

Tottenham thrashed Red Star 5-0 when the two teams met in London on 22 October, with two goals apiece from Kane and Son and one from Lamela.

Bayern Munich are top of Group B with three wins from three matches, with Tottenham second on four points, one place and one point better off than Red Star Belgrade.

Red Star Belgrade last hosted Tottenham Hotspur in a European match in December 1972 in the Uefa Cup, winning 1-0 but going out 2-1 on aggregate.

Red Star Belgrade have never lost a home match in the European Cup/Champions League against an English opponent (won two, drew two, lost none), winning 2-0 last season against Liverpool.

Including qualifiers, Red Star Belgrade have only lost two of their last 21 home matches in European competition (won 11, drew eight, lost two), although one of those was against English side Arsenal in an October 2017 meeting in the Europa League.

There have been a total of 104 attempts on goal in Red Star Belgrade's opening three Champions League games this season (40 for and 64 faced) - Bayern Munich (102) are the only other side to see over 100 shots in their games in the competition this campaign.

Marko Marin created six chances in their 5-0 defeat against Spurs on matchday three - no player has created more in the Champions League this season (13, level with Toni Kroos).

